MADISON / FRIENDSHIP - Barbara J. (Longfield-Watters) Jensen, age 74, of Friendship, formerly of Madison, passed away Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at her home. Barbara was born Jan. 29, 1944, in Madison to LeRoy and Mintabelle Longfield. Barbara married her first husband, Raymond Watters, on Oct. 27, 1962. This marriage was blessed with two children, Debra and Timothy.
She later married Tom Jensen on Dec. 3, 1983, in Madison.
Barbara enjoyed bowling, loved nature and watching the Packers and Badgers. She worked at American Family Insurance Company in Madison as a supervisor and retired after 20 years.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; son, Tim "Chopper;" and brother, Robert Longfield. Survivors include her husband, Tom; daughter, Debra (Dan) Sime; grandchildren, Cheyenne Cooley, DJ Sime, Kholton and Raelynn Watters, and their mother, Bridget Benson; great-grandchildren, Cassidy, Rhiannon, and Liliana; brother, Bill (Marilyn) Longfield; and sister-in-law, Mary Jane Longfield. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
