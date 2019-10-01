MADISON—James E. “Jim” Jennings, age 85, died on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Wm. S. Middleton Veterans Hospital Hospice in Madison. He was born in Kansas City, Mo. on June 15, 1934, to Clarence and Mabel (Matthews) Jennings. He was united in marriage to Sarah “Sally” Sieggen on Aug. 15, 1959, in Kansas City, Mo.
Jim enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1952, and received an honorable discharge after serving in the Naval Reserves until 1960. After graduating with a business administration degree from Central Missouri State University in 1956, Jim began his career with Sears, Roebuck and Co. in Kansas City. He accepted a transfer to Chicago in 1965, where he worked as a buyer and raised his family in Elmhurst, Ill. until 1979. He also worked as a buyer for LL Bean, and Lands’ End until he retired in 1994.
Jim was a loving husband, father and grandfather, who enjoyed all things family. He also loved to play golf – spending hundreds of hours honing his skill at Pleasant View Golf Club. He was a kind man who was a cheerful friend and mentor to many. He embraced a life time of service to others. He was active in several churches, serving as an elder and Sunday school teacher.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Barbara; and brother, William. He is survived by his wife, Sally; his children, Brian (Laurie), Clark, and Jennifer (Greg) Irick; and grandchildren, Alex, Ben (Amber) and Chris Irick.
A chapel service will be held at Sunset Memory Gardens, 7302 Mineral Point Rd., Madison on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at 3:00 p.m.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Madison VA Hospital for the outstanding and compassionate care Jim received over the last 10 years. Donations of time or money to the VA Hospital would be greatly appreciated.
