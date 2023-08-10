Jennie M. Achterberg

March 1, 1951 - July 29, 2023

RIO - Jennie M. Achterberg, 72, of Rio, passed away peacefully in her home, Saturday, July 29, 2023. She was born March 1, 1951 in Merrimac, daughter of Andrew B. Clawson and Lois (Tauber) Clawson.

She married Brad L. Achterburg, June 10, 1989 in Portage. Jennie was a high school graduate and in the Rotary Club for many years.

She worked at Economy Ins. Company for many years, then at Associated Bank in Portage, and her last job was working for the Columbia County Clerk of Courts until her retirement in 2017.

She enjoyed camping, caring for all types of animals, and walking. She enjoyed listening to Elvis and Bob Seger. She liked word searches and doing puzzles.

Survivors include her husband, Brad; two sons: Mike (Ryan) and Larry (wife); and several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and two siblings.

Funeral services will be a private service for the family with a Celebration of Life at a later date.

Jennie battled the awful effects of Dementia for years. In lieu of flowers and gifts, please consider giving to the Alzheimer's Association in Jennie's name.

Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.