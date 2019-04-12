BARABOO - Richard S. Jenks passed away surrounded by his family, on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at SSM Hospice House at the age of 89.
Survivors include his loving wife, Linda Jenks; two sons, Tom (Sue) Jenks, Peter (Marianne) Jenks; four stepchildren, David (Milena) Larson, Mark Larson, Kristin (Gerry) Rich, Scott (Renee) Larson; 15 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
A Funeral Service will take place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at ST. PAUL'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 727 8th St. in Baraboo, with Pastor Karen Hofstad officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at REDLIN FUNERAL HOME, 401 Madison Ave. in Baraboo, and again at church on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at Walnut Hill Cemetery where military rites will be conducted.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Baraboo or the Alzheimer's Association.