PORTAGE - Richard D. Jenkins, age 78, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Tivoli in Portage.
Richard Douglas Jenkins was born on Aug. 4, 1941, at Madison General Hospital to Portage residents Roger and Dorothy (Cuff) Jenkins. The family later moved to Madison and remained there until after the war when they returned to Portage.
Memorial services will be held and announced at a later date at the Portage United Methodist Church. The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.