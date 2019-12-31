Jenkins, Jacqueline "Jackie" Marie (Adler)

PALMETTO, FLA - Jacqueline “Jackie” Marie Jenkins (Adler), age 92, passed away on Monday, Dec 23, 2019, in Palmetto, Fla.

Jackie was born to Viola and Clarence Adler on Jan. 7, 1927, in Madison, Wis. After graduating from East High School in 1944, she went on to work in banking for many years. Jackie wed the love of her life Vernon “Vern” Jenkins in 1948, and together they had three children, Robert, Kathleen and Michael.

Jackie enjoyed playing cards and bingo, dancing, and spending time with her family and friends. Jackie and Vern were self-proclaimed snowbirds who spent summers up north in Wisconsin and winters soaking up the Florida sunshine. Jackie will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Jackie is preceded in death by her parents, Viola and Clarence; her husband, Vernon; and her son, Robert. She is survived by two of her children, Kathleen and Michael; four granddaughters, Brenda (Michael), Nicole (Michael), Laura and Angela (Kevin); and two great grandchildren, Leah and Sawyer.

A Memorial Service will be held in summer 2020. Details about the Memorial Service will be published at a later date.

