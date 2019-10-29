MADISON - Hollis (Holly) Maura Jellinek, age 71, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at her home of natural causes, surrounded by friends and family. She was born on September 26, 1948, in New York, New York, the daughter of Harold and Lucille (Jacobs) Jellinek.
She is survived by her daughters Elizabeth (Liz) Jellinek Aldag and Katherine (Kat) Jellinek Aldag (Javier Sanchez), her sister Leslie Jellinek (Bob Channon) and nieces and their families, as well as beloved cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Lucille Jellinek. A private service was held on Thursday, October 24 at Cress Funeral Services. The Jewish Burial Association of Madison assisted with arrangements. Holly is buried in Beit Olamim, located in Sunset Memory Gardens on Madison's West side.
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com