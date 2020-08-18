Jelinek, Karen L. (Bedward)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON - Karen L. Jelinek (Bedward), age 74, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at home with her loved ones, after battling health issues. She was born on July 24, 1946, in Prairie du Chien, the daughter of Richard and Mildred (Seely) Bedward. Karen graduated from West Grant High School in Patch Grove, Wis., in 1964. She was united in marriage to Edmund “Jim” Jelinek, Jr. on June 5, 1965.

Karen worked at the Dodgeville Bank prior to the birth of her first son. While raising her family, she ran an in-home childcare from 1976 until retiring in 2011, when her youngest grandchild started 4K. Karen also volunteered with the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts when her children were younger.

She often shared her fond memories growing up on the family farm, especially working with the calves. Karen enjoyed knitting, embroidery, sewing, camping, reading and cross word puzzles. She lovingly assembled flowers for several family weddings, anniversaries and special events. Her favorite activity was spending time with her family and loved ones. Whether it was playing board games on a holiday or enjoying a campfire. Karen had a lovely sense of humor that made people feel welcomed.