Jeglum, Dr. Robert A.

MADISON/MONROE - Dr. Robert A. Jeglum, age 76, of Madison, formerly of Monroe, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 15, 2020 at U.W. Hospital. Robert was born in Medford on June 20, 1943, the son of Myron and Ruth (Robb) Jeglum.

Robert graduated from Monroe high school 1961. He attended the University of Wisconsin and graduated with special Expert Marksmanship in ROTC, and went on to graduate with honors earning a Bachelors of Science in chemistry/biology. He then went on to attend University of Minnesota and earned a doctor of dental science degree (DDS) then later earned an orthodontist specialty degree.

Bob then entered the US Air Force and practiced dentistry on the US Air Force base in Rota, Spain for 4 years, where his two daughters were born. Robert then returned to the states and resigned his commission as Captain in the US Air Force and opened his own dentistry practice in Monroe.

He practiced Dentistry for 38 years and retired in 2006. He then moved to Madison where he and his wife Vi, spent their time between Madison and Fort Myers, Fla.

Bob and Vi enjoyed many years boating and skiing and traveling the world together.