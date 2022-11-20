May 8, 1959 – Nov. 2, 2022

MADISON — Jeffrey S. Trummer, age 63, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital. Jeff was born on May 8, 1959, in Appleton, Wis., the son of Robert and Mary Ann (Christensen) Trummer.

Jeff was a member of the class of 1977 at Monona Grove High School. He completed his GED through Madison College. He then entered an apprentice program through Litchfield Plumbing and eventually became a master plumber. He worked as a plumber for Litchfield Plumbing for over 40 years and retired on May 8, 2021.

Jeff loved the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, especially deer hunting. He would head up north every year with his brother, Steve, until Steve’s death in 2019. Jeff was also a huge Packers fan.

Jeff is survived by his sisters, Lynn (Jim) Imme and Patty (Jeff) Brennum; brothers, Robert (Lee) Trummer, David (Gail) Trummer and Richard (Glori) Trummer; sister-in-law, Debbie Trummer; his Aunt Jane (Isaac Kriger); and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Stephen and Timothy Trummer; and significant other, Holly Irmen.

In honor of Jeff’s life, a remembrance of Jeff’s life will take place at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

