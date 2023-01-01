Jeffrey Robert Howells

Jeff was born to Burton and Judith Howells and was the oldest of three. He grew up in the Los Angeles area and moved to Madison for his senior year of high school. He graduated from UW-Madison and worked in medical research for most of his career. In 1991, Jeff married Sarah (formerly Nelson) and settled in Lake Mills. They had three amazing children: Clarissa (Marvin) Tsang, Trevor (Kara Sanders), and Julie, along with many furry pets. He was his kids’ biggest fan, supported them in all their endeavors and introduced them to his love for all things Disney.