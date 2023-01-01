LAKE MILLS—Jeffrey Robert Howells, age 62, of Lake Mills, WI, passed away on December 25, 2022, after suffering a heart attack.
Jeff was born to Burton and Judith Howells and was the oldest of three. He grew up in the Los Angeles area and moved to Madison for his senior year of high school. He graduated from UW-Madison and worked in medical research for most of his career. In 1991, Jeff married Sarah (formerly Nelson) and settled in Lake Mills. They had three amazing children: Clarissa (Marvin) Tsang, Trevor (Kara Sanders), and Julie, along with many furry pets. He was his kids’ biggest fan, supported them in all their endeavors and introduced them to his love for all things Disney.
He was an avid reader, sports fan (LA and UW), news junkie, music enthusiast and champion of charitable causes. He loved traveling and visited the ocean anytime he got the chance.
He leaves behind his beloved wife and kids, two younger sisters, extended family and close friends.
A celebration of life will be on January 21, 2023, at the LD Fargo Public Library in Lake Mills at 2:00 p.m.
In place of flowers, please consider donations to your favorite charity in Jeff’s name.
