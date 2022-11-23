June 30, 1946—Nov. 13, 2022
MAPLE BLUFF—Jeffrey Philip Hausmann, age 76, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5101 Schofield St., Monona, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.
A full obituary was published on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. It may be viewed and online condolences made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420