June 30, 1946 – Nov. 13, 2022

MAPLE BLUFF — Jeffrey Philip Hausmann, age 76, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at his home in the same community where his life began, in the Village of Maple Bluff, Wis. He died from complications associated with ALS.

Born to Philip and Dorothy Hausmann on June 30, 1946, Jeff graduated from Edgewood High School then attended UW-Whitewater and UW-Madison. He followed in his father’s footsteps and joined the Phil J Hausmann & Associates independent insurance agency in 1971. During his distinguished 50+ year career with the Hausmann Group, as it is known today, Jeff proved to be a pillar in business and the community. He served as President of Hausmann Insurance from 1980-1996 and was a Shareholder on the Board of Directors from 1975-2014. He volunteered on countless boards including the American Exchange Bank, the Madison Children’s Museum and Children’s Theater of Madison. He served on the advisory board for St. Vincent de Paul, most notably as the co-chair of the Capital Campaign where he played a critical role in raising capital to build a new St. Vincent de Paul food pantry for those in need. He was a loyal participant of the Rotary Club and manned the Brat Stand, the primary fundraiser, for countless years. He coached Westmoreland youth hockey. He was a dedicated member of his parish, Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Monona, Wis., and served on the Parish Council. His devout faith was a constant source of strength and support to Jeff.

As they say, “it isn’t the years in a life, it’s the life in the years.” Jeff lived that sentiment to the fullest. He was an avid athlete, traveler, and outdoorsman. His love of tennis, running, biking, swimming, golf, and skiing spanned his entire adult life. He ran the 20-mile race Syttende Mai 10 years in a row, competed in the Door County Sprint Triathlon into his 70s and traveled the countries of Switzerland, Croatia, Italy, Spain, France among others on bike. He hiked Yellowstone and Yosemite National Park with a great love for the outdoors, scenery, and wildlife. He enjoyed many years skiing the slopes of Montana, Colorado, and Michigan. His love of water started as a lifeguard at Maple Bluff Beach Park and expanded during his 40+ years living on the lake, where he took daily swims in the summertime. His true love was being a father to his children, Scott and Tiffany, and spending time with his family and friends.

Jeff was a devoted father, husband, and friend. He is survived by his wife, June Hausmann; son, Scott Hausmann; and daughter, Tiffany (Dave Vitale) Hausmann and soon to be granddaughter (expected January 2023); and his brothers, Tim (Nancy) Hausmann and Fritz (Martha) Hausmann.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5101 Schofield St., Monona, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. His eternal optimism, humility, and generosity has made an impact on countless lives and will be his everlasting legacy. He will live on forever in our hearts. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The ALS Association. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

