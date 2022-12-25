Jeffrey D. Jenson

A funeral service will be held at BARNEVELD LUTHERAN CHURCH, 505 Swiss Lane, Barneveld, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, with Pastor Rhia Strohm presiding. Burial will be held at Bethel Cemetery in Barneveld. Visitation will be held at the church from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, and also from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday.