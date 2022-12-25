BARNEVELD—Jeffrey D. Jenson, age 61, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at Upland Hills Health Hospital.
A funeral service will be held at BARNEVELD LUTHERAN CHURCH, 505 Swiss Lane, Barneveld, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, with Pastor Rhia Strohm presiding. Burial will be held at Bethel Cemetery in Barneveld. Visitation will be held at the church from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, and also from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday.
A full obituary will be published in the Wednesday edition.
Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb
Funeral & Cremation Care
500 N. Eighth St.
(608) 437-5077
