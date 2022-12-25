 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jeffrey D. Jenson

BARNEVELD—Jeffrey D. Jenson, age 61, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at Upland Hills Health Hospital.

A funeral service will be held at BARNEVELD LUTHERAN CHURCH, 505 Swiss Lane, Barneveld, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, with Pastor Rhia Strohm presiding. Burial will be held at Bethel Cemetery in Barneveld. Visitation will be held at the church from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, and also from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday.

A full obituary will be published in the Wednesday edition.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb

Funeral & Cremation Care

500 N. Eighth St.

(608) 437-5077

