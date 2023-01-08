Aug. 30, 1966—Dec. 26, 2022

MILWAUKEE/SAUK CITY—Jeffrey Alan Alt, age 56, of Milwaukee, formerly of Sauk City, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 26, 2022, at his apartment. He was born on August 30, 1966 to Thomas A. and Peggy (Dickerson) Alt.

Jeff graduated from Sauk Prairie High School, class of 1984. He enlisted in the U.S. Army, and served his four years in the Military Intelligence Company stationed in Germany.

Jeff was an avid reader and enjoyed playing backgammon and euchre. He was a loyal Packers, Badgers, Brewers and Bucks fan. He looked forward to the annual Brewer game with his Dad, brother and brothers-in-law.Good seats, good games and good times.

Jeff is survived by his parents, Tom and Peggy Alt; brother, Scott (Shawna) Alt; sisters: Jennifer (Dennis) Frey and Stacy (Troy) Breunig, all from Sauk City. Jeff was called uncle by Thomas and William Alt, Ashley and Ridge Frey, and Carolyn, Mallory and Gaige Breunig. He is further survived by other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.

There will be a private graveside service and burial at a later date. Go! Pack! Go!