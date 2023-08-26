Jeffery T. "Jeff" Corliss

Aug. 25, 1967 - Aug. 22, 2023

RIO - Jeffery T. "Jeff" Corliss, 55, of Rio, passed away Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at St. Joseph Hospital in Milwaukee. He was born August 25, 1967, the son of Roger Corliss and Bonnie Morquske Toese.

Jeff was born with Prader-Willi Syndrome and which he lived with his entire life. Despite having this syndrome, he lived life to the fullest. He was able to work most of his adult life at Northwoods, Inc. in Portage, where he had many great friends, especially his boss, Mary Carignan. The two of them had a bond that was very special to see.

He truly loved all animals. Throughout his life he had many pets; llamas, rabbits, dogs, cats, chickens, peacocks, turkeys, and many others.

He was an avid Packers and Brewers fan. His favorite was the Packers. He could tell you any of the roster changes for the Packers, he always knew who was coming to the team or leaving. His favorite players were Chris Jacke, Brett Favre, and Aaron Rodgers.

Wheneven Jeff was told he needed a haircut, he would tell them no because his hair looked like Chris Jackes. He enjoyed watching his favorite NASCAR driver, Dale Ernhardt, Jr. Jeff was a sweet and gentle soul that loved everyone and loved helping wherever and whoever he could.

Survivors include his mother, Bonnie; aunts and uncles: Nick and Cindy Kuenzli, Roger Jameson and Sandra Morauske; foster mother, Linda Martin; cousins: Tonya, Tammy, Andrew, Adrian, Sidney, Ted, Junior, Leslie, and all of their spouses. He was preceded in death by his father, Roger; stepfather, Numia; grandparents, Sidney and Shirley Jameson; grandma Tiresa Mase; and cousin Amanda.

A celebration of Jeff's life will be held Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM at Grasse Funeral Home in Rio with Rev. Karrie Landsverk officiating. Interment will follow at Ohio Cemetery in Rio. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home.

During the celebration, the family would like everyone to wear Packer apparel or Wisconsin sports apparel.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes to make memorials to Northwoods, Inc. of WI in Portage in memory of Jeff.

Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.