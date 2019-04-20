MADISON / CAPTIVA, Fla. - James Walter "Jeff" Jefferson, age 81, passed away at his home in Captiva, Fla., on Sunday, March 31, 2019. James Walter "Jeff" Jefferson was born on Aug. 14, 1937, in Hempstead, N.Y., to Thomas and Alice Jefferson. Dr. Jefferson attended Bucknell University where he graduated cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa. He received his medical degree from UW-Madison, graduating Alpha Omega Alpha. He served his internship at St. Luke's Hospital in New York City, and a residency in Internal Medicine at UW-Madison. He then completed a fellowship in Cardiology at the University of Chicago. Dr. Jefferson entered military service as a research cardiologist, after which he completed a residency in psychiatry at the University of Wisconsin.
In 1965, Jeff married the love of his life, Susan Mary Cole, in New York City and they raised three children. He and his wife loved spending time together in Madison and Captiva with their children and grandchildren.
Dr. Jefferson had a distinguished medical career, spanning more than five decades. He was Professor Emeritus of Psychiatry at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine, President of Healthcare Technology Systems, and a Distinguished Senior Scientist at the Madison Institute of Medicine. Dr. Jefferson made tremendous contributions to the field of medicine. He was a prolific author of medical journal articles, book chapters and books. An expert in his field, Dr. Jefferson was a highly respected lecturer nationally and internationally and the recipient of numerous awards.
Jeff was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Alice Jefferson. Jeff is survived by his wife, Sue, of 53 years; his two daughters, Lara (Jefferson) Small and Shawn Jefferson, and his son, James Jefferson; and seven grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by his family, friends, medical colleagues and former students and patients.
There will be a celebration of his life on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., in Madison, at BLACKHAWK COUNTRY CLUB.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness Dane County (NAMI) online at namidanecounty.org., or mailed to NAMI Dane County, 2059 Atwood Ave., Madison, WI 53704.