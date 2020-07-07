Jeardeau, Joyce

Joyce cherished spending time with her husband and daughters and also her two sons-in-law and seven grandchildren. Joyce spent the bulk of her career working for the UW Hospital and Clinics and the UW School of Medicine. Most recently she was the Student Programs Coordinator for the UW Department of Family Medicine and Community Health. She was also on the board of the Medical Education Administrators and Coordinators of Wisconsin (MEAC) and co-chair of the Society of Teachers of Family Medicine (STFM) Conference on Medical Student Education (MSE). The work she did with her students did not end after match day. She was so touched by each of them that they became more like family than students to her. Her passions included cooking, cake decorating, crafting, camping, riding with Dave on their Harley, and spending time with her family.