Jeardeau, Joyce

MADISON — Joyce Jeardeau fought a short but courageous battle with cancer and passed quietly surrounded by those she loved on July 4th, 2020. She was born on Jan. 28, 1961, in Tampa, Fla. Joyce was joined in marriage to David Jeardeau on May 26, 1979.
Joyce cherished spending time with her husband and daughters and also her two sons-in-law and seven grandchildren. Joyce spent the bulk of her career working for the UW Hospital and Clinics and the UW School of Medicine. Most recently she was the Student Programs Coordinator for the UW Department of Family Medicine and Community Health. She was also on the board of the Medical Education Administrators and Coordinators of Wisconsin (MEAC) and co-chair of the Society of Teachers of Family Medicine (STFM) Conference on Medical Student Education (MSE). The work she did with her students did not end after match day. She was so touched by each of them that they became more like family than students to her. Her passions included cooking, cake decorating, crafting, camping, riding with Dave on their Harley, and spending time with her family.
Joyce is survived by her soulmate and husband of 41 years, David; daughters, Amy (Keaka) Jeardeau and Stacey (Patrick) Porter; grandchildren, Dennis, PJ, Samantha, Grace, Haley, Victoria and Francheska; mother, Joyce; and siblings, David, Rebecca, Bill, Shannon and Eric.
Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the SHEEHAN PARK EAST SHELTER in Sun Prairie near the intersection of Linnerud Drive and S. Bird Street. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society in her name at www.cancer.org. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.
