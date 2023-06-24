Jeannine Marie Stahl

Nov. 18, 1929 - June 16, 2023

BROOKFIELD - Jeannine Marie (Cash) Stahl passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by family and loved ones on June 16, 2023. Jean was born November 18, 1929 in Baraboo, WI, the daughter of William E. Cash and Ruby B (Paddock) Cash.

She attended Edgewood Academy and Baraboo High School and worked in Chicago from 1947 until 1956 in the Personnel field, for the Continental Companies and as Personnel Manager for the Chicago National Bank.

In November 1956 she married Arthur R. Stahl in Frisco, CO, where he was employed. During her husband's career, Jean did volunteer work with hospitals and various agencies. When her husband was transferred to Ohio she was employed by the Ohio Bureau of Employment Services as a Placement Officer. They later transferred back to Wisconsin, then to New Mexico, and finally Arizona.

When her children were grown, Jean took tax training and spent the rest of her working career as a Tax Specialist, managing the office of the Chandler Tax Service and eventually opening her own tax service.

She and her husband retired in Arizona. An active member of the Governor George W.P. Hunt Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, she served on various committees. She was also a proud member of the Mayflower Society.

During their retirement, Jean and Arthur enjoyed world travel, volunteer work, and many various hobbies. In April 2018, Jean made the big trek back home to her native Wisconsin. She spent another five years living independently, among a cherished community of seniors in Brookfield, where she forged many new friendships.

In November of 2022 she moved into the home of her granddaughter, Laura, her husband, Kris and their young family. This is where she spent her final days.

Preceded in death by her husband, Arthur, in 2010, her sister, Shirley (Cash) Hornick in 2017 and her brother, William J. Cash in 2019. She is survived by her two children: Katherine (Stahl) Shea (Daniel) of Vernon, WI and Andrew Stahl (Barbara) of Atlanta, GA; she is survived by six grandchildren: Laura (Shea) Swenson (Kris) and Daniel Shea (Gina); as well as: Erin, Jacob, Bridget and Grace Arquette. She is also survived by a stepson, William Stahl (Katherine) and their children: Benjamin and Theodore. She is survived by a sister, Sandra Favreau, of Minneapolis, MN; as well as four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Jean will be interred at Walnut Hill Cemetery in Baraboo, WI during a private family ceremony this summer.

Becker Ritter Funeral Home & Cremation Service www.beckerritter.com.