BARABOO - Jeanne Sharon Pribbenow of Baraboo, peacefully passed away in her sleep on June 19, 2023 after triumphing over cancer for the fifth time. At 89 years old, on the last day of spring, she reunited with her parents Leonard and Della, husband Arnie, children Lynn and Steven, and brother Lynn. Born on April 23, 1934, Jeanne was a compassionate and hardworking farm girl. She fondly recalled winning a beautiful baby contest, playfully reminding her brother Lynn of her victory. Animals held a special place in her heart, particularly Belgian horses and farm life. After graduating from DeForest High School, she embarked on a train journey from Chicago to San Francisco, igniting her passion for travel. Jeanne married Arnie Pribbenow, and in June of 1969, they bought a farm on Hwy 33 in Greenfield Township, WI. Together, they raised their children Lynn and Steven, witnessing weddings, births, challenges, and celebrations within their home. Jeanne lived a fulfilling life, finding happiness in her family, friends, farming, gardening, fishing, birdwatching, and exploring. She and Arnie mischievously enjoyed their winters in Arizona, and later she embarked on numerous adventures across the country with her best friend Jackie. Road trips, a memorable airplane flight, and a helicopter ride to a glacier created cherished memories for her. Jeanne dedicated herself to serving others both professionally and personally. She volunteered from a young age and never turned away stray animals that found their way to her farm. As a caretaker for her husband and children, she maintained an exceptional sense of humor through it all. Recently, Jeanne celebrated her 89th birthday surrounded by dear friends and family, deeply moved by the abundance of flowers and overwhelming love. Amazed by the number of visitors, she marveled, "Can you believe all that fuss over an old lady?" Those fortunate enough to call her friend or family could understand it perfectly. Jeanne would want us to emphasize her strength, independence, resilience, and intelligence. She would be slightly annoyed if we mentioned her selflessness, generosity, profound love, unwavering optimism, humor, beauty, tender-heartedness and kindness. Jeanne was the epitome of a cherished friend and the embodiment of the kind of person we all aspire to be. She giggled while speaking of her husband even twenty years after his passing. As a mother, she loved her children tenderly and defended them fiercely. She embraced the role of the world's best grandma, enchanting her grandchildren with magic cookies, healing powers for boo-boos, and helping them reach new heights for more imaginative mischief. Jeanne is survived by two grandchildren, Sarah of Florida and Charles of Virginia; her cousins; devoted friend, Jacklyn; and several beloved friends and neighbors. In accordance with her wishes, there will be no funeral or celebration of life. However, there will be a "totally unrelated, pizza party" where we hope all those who knew and loved her will coincidentally gather at the same time and place on the Square. Further details will be announced.Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family.