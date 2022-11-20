Jean Rae Bridley

Jan. 6, 1941 – Nov. 15, 2022

OREGON — Jean Rae Brindley, age 81, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at home. She was born on Jan. 6, 1941, the daughter of John and Cleopha (Klubertanz) Baltzer. Jean graduated from Edgewood High School where she met the love of her life, William, on a blind date. The were married on Sept. 18, 1959, and recently celebrated 63 years together.

When Jean’s three children were young, she was involved in Girl Scouts, 4-H, as well as teaching Catechism at Holy Mother of Consolation for several years. She also worked part time as a teacher’s aid for the Oregon school system. When the children were older, she attended MATC, receiving a degree in medical lab technology and worked several years for local physicians. When the empty nest occurred, she and her husband moved to California where she attended Allan Hancock College receiving her RN degree. She worked several specialties in California before returning to Wisconsin where she worked at Dean Clinics until retirement. She then volunteered at the Oregon Senior Center, Holy Mother of Consolation, and Agrace HospiceCare until the death of her oldest son.

Jean is survived by her husband, William; daughter, Julie (David) Wood; son, Benjamin Brindley (Susy Brown); daughter-in-law, Linda Brindley; five grandsons, Brandon (Katie) Brindley, Kyle and Ryan Wood, Nikolas (Shawna Billings) Brindley, and Noah Brindley; sisters, Sandy (Jim Po) Harris, Darcy Little (Alan Tucker) and Suzanne (Chris) Sibole; brother, John (Bernadette) Baltzer; and brothers-in-law, John Brindley and Robert Fairbanks; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Jeffrey; nephew, Zac Baltzer; and sisters-in-law, Katie Fairbanks and Bernadine Brindley.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at HOLY MOTHER OF CONSOLATION CHURCH, 651 N. Main St., Oregon, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Friday.

Memorials may be made in Jean’s honor to Holy Mother of Consolation Church, Oregon Senior Center, or Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at at www.gundersofh.com.

Gunderson Oregon

Funeral & Cremation Care

1150 Park St.

(608) 835-3515