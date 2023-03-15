May 3, 1934 - March 7, 2023

MADISON - Jean Marie Mielke, age 88, passed away March 7, 2023, at Madison Pointe Senior Living.

She was born May 3, 1934, in Madison, WI, to parents, James and Odelia (Gericke) Doyle. Jean was a 1952 graduate of Edgewood High School. She married Boyd Mielke on November 15, 1952. Jean was a loving wife and wonderful homemaker to her family.

Jean is survived by her husband, Boyd; children: Connie (Dave) Radewan, Ken (Mary), Ed (Kathy), Gari-Lynn Mielke (Curtis Kee), Bob (Mary), Sue (Steve) Freye; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; brothers: Pat (Elly) Doyle, Mike (Karen) Doyle; sister-in-law, Midge (Punky) Flynn; brother-in-law, Tom VanSweden; and good friend, Pam Shultz.

She was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law, Chester and Iola (Sturm) Mielke; brother, James (Bonnie) Doyle; sisters-in-law: Bonnie VanSweden and Gwen Mathis.

A special thank you to the staff of Agrace Hospice and Madison Pointe for their compassionate care.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at ST. PETER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5001 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, WI, with Father Gabriel Lopez-Betanzos presiding. A visitation will take place one hour prior to the Mass, from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, at the church.

