Sept. 26, 1963 - Dec 10, 2022

VERONA - Jean Marie Marty, age 59, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at home. Jean was born on September 26, 1963, to Dorothy and Paul Marty and was the youngest of the three Marty girls. Jean expressed an early love of reading and could read by the age of three. She attended Verona Public Schools and was an excellent student and athlete. She lettered in three varsity sports: softball, volleyball, and basketball, and was a member of the Drama and Forensics clubs in high school, winning numerous awards. She also worked at Shar-Lee's Ice Cream Parlour as a waitress into her college years.

After graduating from Verona Area High School in 1981, Jean attended UW-Madison where she graduated with bachelor's degrees in journalism and education, and studied abroad in London, England for a semester.

For the next 33 years, Jean taught 7th and 8th grade Language Arts within the Verona Area School District. Every year, Jean looked forward to sharing her knowledge of American history (specifically WWII) and her love of Shakespeare with her students and incorporated an annual field trip to American Players Theatre into her curriculum. Alongside her teaching duties, she coached Forensics and volunteered her time with Verona athletics. Jean retired from teaching at Savannah Oaks Middle School in 2020.

In 1994, at a Magic 98 "Salute to Working Women" event, she was introduced to her future husband, WISC-TV3 Chief Meteorologist, Gary Cannalte. They were married on July 6, 1996, in Verona and four years later, gave birth to their son, Charles (Chuck). Over the years, they enjoyed attending Chuck's Little League games and more recently, his graduation from UW-Milwaukee. Over the past decade, they hosted numerous trips through Holiday Vacations to places such as Alaska, Hawaii, and Ireland.

In her free time, Jean enjoyed baking and cooking, volunteering at Saint Andrew church, attending concerts, traveling (near or far - Jean thought Mt. Horeb was more fun than Disney World), and could be found nearly every Saturday morning at farmers' markets throughout the Madison area. She was also a die-hard Packers, Badgers, Brewers, Cubs, and Verona Wildcats fan.

Jean is survived by her loving husband of 26 years, Gary Cannalte; her son, Charles; and her beloved dog, Joey; sister, Pat (Mike) Ehly; brother-in-law, Steve Bollig; uncle, Leo Sweeney; and aunt, Mary Hefty; nephew, Tyler (Whitney) Knudtson and grand-niece and grand-nephew, June and Walter Knudtson; niece, Mikaela Ehly; nephew, Mitch (Katie) Ehly; nephews, Wyatt Bollig and Jackson Bollig; as well as Gary's family: sister, Mary Beth (Dan) Chally; and brother, Rob (Beverly) Cannalte; niece, Emily (Lance) Reeves and grand-niece and grand-nephew, Whitney and Silas Reeves; nephews: Jacob Chally; James Cannalte; Matthew Cannalte; and Ben (Alyssa) Chally. Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Dorothy Marty; sister, Nancy Bollig; and her in-laws, Gary and Mary Ann Cannalte.

A visitation will be held on Friday, December 16, 2022, from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Ryan Funeral Home (220 Enterprise Drive, Verona). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Andrew Catholic Church (301 N Main Street, Verona).

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to American Players Theatre or Verona Public Library Endowment Fund.

Jean helped so many people during her life, and even after her passing, she will continue to help others through organ donation. Please consider becoming an organ donor.

