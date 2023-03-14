April 2, 1935 – Mar. 11, 2023

FENNIMORE — Jean L. Frey, age 87, of Fennimore passed away on Saturday morning March 11, 2023, at her residence. She was born on April 2, 1935, in Highland, Wis., the daughter of Bert and Harriet (Tindell) Hooks. Jean was united in marriage to Alfred Frey on June 5, 1953, in Boscobel. She enjoyed horses, horseback riding and attending horse shows. Jean also enjoyed playing cards, traveling, gardening, canning, golfing, painting and arts and crafts. She had her artwork displayed at the Healing Arts Gallery at Crossing Rivers Health Center in Prairie du Chien and held the record for the most artwork sold. Jean and Alfred enjoyed wintering in Arizona. There Jean taught computer, photography, and painting classes. She dearly loved spending time with her family and attending her children’s, grandchildren’s, and great-grandchildren’s athletic events.

Jean is survived by her four children: Kathryn (Thomas) Kenney of Fennimore, Randy Frey of Fennimore, Karen Brewer of Prairie du Chien, Ron (Joan) Frey of Dodgeville, nine grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren, sister, Sharon Wildes of Montello, Wis., brother-in-law, Carl Wildes of Mauston, Wis.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents, husband Alfred on November 7, 2019, son Kerry “Kip” Frey on September 12, 1995, four brothers and two sisters.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Friday, March 17, 2023, at the St. Peter Lutheran Church in Fennimore with burial to follow in the Prairie Cemetery. Pastor Mark Peters will be officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church on Friday morning. The Larson Family Funeral Home of Fennimore is assisting the family and online condolences may be made at www.larsonfuneralhomes.com.