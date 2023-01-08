June 3, 1937—Jan. 5, 2023

MADISON/KENDALL/WAUNAKEE—Jean Evans Friske, age 85, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. She was born on June 3, 1937, in Boston, MA, the daughter of Charles E. and Nettie (Davis) Butler. She was united in marriage to William E. Friske on October 10, 1959, in Madison.

Jean was a bassist for the Madison Symphony Orchestra and Rockford Symphony Orchestra, while she was a homemaker raising three sons. She also worked part time for many years as a medical transcriptionist in the Rockford area. She enjoyed reading, going to lunch with close friends, and staying active with the silver sneakers program while “snow-birding” from Wisconsin to Georgia for many years.

She is survived by her sons: William C., Tod A. (Denise) and Jon D. (Diane) Friske; grandchildren: Andrew (Sarah O’Melia) Friske, Jonny (David Zamir Diaz Gonzalez) Friske, Ben (Jacalyn) Friske, Nicole (Sophie Israelsohn) Friske, Ryan (Laura) Friske, and Nic Friske; great-grandchildren: Bronson and John; stepsister-in-law, Susan Stager; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; her parents; granddaughter, Georgia; sister, Ruth Avery; and stepbrother, John Stager.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Ryan Funeral Home, 2418 N. Sherman Avenue, Madison. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 13, 2023, at Fountain Lutheran Church Cemetery, in rural Kendall.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice in Jean’s name.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the caring staff at Agrace HospiceCare for the exceptional care they gave Jean in her last weeks.

