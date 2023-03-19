June 5, 1927—March 3, 2023

MADISON—Jean C. Sherman, 95, of Madison, WI, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2023.

She was born June 5, 1927, in Chetek, WI, to Ernest and Beatrice (Edmonds) Lindblad and graduated from Chetek High School in 1945. She was the first in her family to attend college and graduated from UW-Stout in 1949.

She met Douglas Sherman while attending Stout and they married in 1947. He preceded her in death in 2014. She worked many years as a teacher and later as a substitute teacher and a tax preparer. She was an avid vegetable gardener, active in her church and derived a lot of joy from stock investing. Jean was greatly loved by all and her positive outlook on life affected all who came in contact with her. She will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her children: Douglas (Winifred) Sherman, Janet (Gary) Tupy, and Robert (Kim) Sherman. She is also survived by her grandsons: Keith Sherman (Julianne), James Sherman (Rebecca), Robert Sherman Jr.; and five great-grandchildren: Marilouse, Evelyn, Ada, Penelope and William Sherman.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, April 24, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. at OAKWOOD EAST, TREE OF LIFE CHAPEL, 5565 Tancho Drive, Madison, WI, 53718.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Oakwood Foundation, 6201 Mineral Point Road, Madison, WI 53705-4598.