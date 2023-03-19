SUN PRAIRIE—Jean Ann (Ryan) Schenck passed away on March 10, 2023.
Her celebration of life will be on Friday, March 24, 2023, at the Sun Prairie United Church, 702 North St., Sun Prairie, WI, at 3:00 PM with a visitation beginning at 1:00 PM. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sun Prairie United Methodist Church or the Colonial Club of Sun Prairie.
Cress Funeral Service
1310 Emerald Terrace
Sun Prairie, WI 53590
608-837-9054
Cress Funeral Service
1310 Emerald Terrace
Sun Prairie, WI 53590
608-837-9054