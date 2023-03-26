Oct. 6, 1948 – March 21, 2023

MADISON — Jean Ann Gilbertson, age 74, passed away on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, after a brief stay at the Agrace HospiceCare. Jean died from complications related to her early onset Alzheimer’s Disease. She was born Oct. 6, 1948, in Richland Center, Wis., to parents Glen and Alzeda “Sal” Gilbertson. At the age of two, she moved with her parents, grandmother, and aunt from Boscobel, Wis., to Milwaukee. Jean’s grandma took care of Jean while her parents worked.

After graduating from Rufus King High School in 1966, Jean received her Bachelor of Science degree from UW-Milwaukee. She then moved to Madison and received her master’s in Library and Information Studies in 1973.

Jean spent her entire academic career at the University of Wisconsin. She began at the engineering library and traveled around the U.S. giving talks on patent research. Later she moved to the agriculture library and rose from Assistant Director to Director in a few years. One of the most interesting aspects of Jean’s job was being the liaison between academic research and the practical application of cranberry growers. Jean’s work life peaked as she became the head of all science libraries on the UW campus (except the medical library).

In graduate school Jean met her future husband, Bill Rettig. They were married at an outdoor wedding at Picnic Point on Feb. 25, 1977. Jean always said that their anniversary marked the beginning of spring for her. Bill and Jean had very personalized vows and sang “All You Need is Love” and “Side by Side.” Jean wore a black lamb’s wool coat which she had bought at the Goodwill Store; the minister wore galoshes.

During their marriage, they went on lots of camping, canoeing, and birdwatching trips. Every year around Jean’s birthday, they would take a week of vacation to birdwatch along the Mississippi River. Birdwatching was one of Jean’s loves that lasted her whole lifetime, as she and Bill filled bird feeders and put water in the bird bath. Jean’s favorite bird was a red-headed woodpecker, but she also loved the lowly sparrows and could tell one variety from another.

The birth of their daughter, Kathleen Claire “KC,” in 1981 put lots of Bill and Jean’s big adventures on the back burner. Never again did they light out for Southern Europe including Italy and Greece with only a vague plan of what they were going to do, but they did make trips to London and the Netherlands with their daughter.

Jean spent many happy hours perusing thrift stores. Jean once had a collection of over 100 women’s hats from the 1920s-30s and at least 40 women’s swimming suits from the 1950s. Boxes marked “JEAN’S CRAZY CLOTHES” filled the cedar closet. A few of the clothes saw their way into public view, but most were treasured by Jean as she and KC spent time playing dress up.

Later, the family gained one more young person. High schooler, Lonnie West became a friend of the family and gained a special place in Jean’s heart because he was as adventurous as Jean was. As an example, on a family trip to New York City, Lonnie and Jean spent a day exploring Brooklyn on foot. Bill and KC complained about their feet hurting and decided to take a cab to the Guggenheim Museum. There they sat on benches and studied the spiral staircase.

Jean joined a feminist spirituality book club. Those members became close friends and would take excursions together, sometimes going for retreats to cabins or to working farms. Jean loved the natural beauty of the land especially around her home in Madison. She enjoyed watching the deer and turkeys who frequently walked through the yard.

Jean never lost her desire to dance, and even danced a little bit during the last few weeks of her life. She also liked music, especially female singers. For many years Jean has listened faithfully to a Feminist music production on WORT FM called HER INFINITE VARIETY. Jean also loved games. She would win most games even beating Bill at cribbage while she was in labor. In Scrabble Jean would give Bill a 100-point lead, and she would still win.

Jean really loved having pets. She was never without a cat companion for more than a couple of months. At different times three dogs were part of the family. Jean loved walking whether with her friends or a dog. She walked about 10 miles per week.

A favorite hobby for Jean was photography. Mushrooms, pets, and flowers were some of her special subjects. Jean had an artistic eye that showed up in her photography, in her clothing and in the selection of art for the home throughout her life.

Jean was preceded in death by her grandmother, Ida Salava; and parents, Glen and Sal Gilbertson. She is survived by her loving husband and caretaker, Bill Rettig; beloved daughter, KC Gilbertson (Melvin); granddaughter, Melaynah; family-member, Lonnie West; and aunt, Ruth Caldiero. Jean will be greatly missed by her cousin, Vickie Millegan (Hal); other cousins; and many caring friends, especially Mary Williamson.

We want to thank her primary care physician, Dr. Greta Kuphal, who has shown great compassion and love towards Jean and Bill, Dr. Art Waleszek, who continued until the end to try unraveling Jean’s tangled brain, and Erri Hewitt, who helped them see how blessed they were to have each other. Kudos also to the doctors’ staffs who supported Bill and Jean throughout the journey.

A memorial service will be held at MADISON CHRISTIAN COMMUNITY, 7118 Old Sauk Road, Madison, on Friday, April 21, 2023, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin, 6314 Odana Road, Suite 4, Madison, WI 53719, or to WORT Community Radio, 118 S. Bedford St., Madison, WI 53703.

