Jaye, Donna Rae Tofte

WATERTOWN - Donna Rae Tofte Jaye, of Watertown, age 85, died peacefully and with her family at her side on Friday, February 14, 2020.

Donna was born on September 6, 1934, in Duluth, Minnesota to Andrew Tofte Jr. and Gladys (Erickson) Tofte Stromgren. She is survived by her husband, Gayle Johnson; her children Brian (Brenda), Deon, and Christopher (Terri); her grandchildren Andrew (Sara), Stefan (Leta), Alex, Anna, Tatum and Charlie; and her great-grandchildren Thatcher and Josephine. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband R. James Jaye; her son-in-law, John Walker; and her stepdaughter, Kelli Johnson.

Donna attended Duluth Denfeld High School and went on to graduate from Macalester College with a degree in education. She was an elementary school teacher in the Watertown Unified School District for many years. Donna was also a faithful member of the First Congregational United Church of Christ throughout her adult life, serving on the church's Board of Education and also as a Trustee. Over the years, Donna was also active in the League of Women Voters, the American Association of University Women, Euterpe Club, the Webster School PTO, Meals on Wheels and Bread and Roses. She was a cofounder of the Gingerbread Nursery School. She also served on the local auxiliary and on the Medical Recruitment Committee of the Watertown Hospital.

