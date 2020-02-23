Jaye, Donna Rae Tofte

WATERTOWN - Donna Rae Tofte Jaye, of Watertown, age 85, died peacefully and with her family at her side on Friday, February 14, 2020.
Donna was born on September 6, 1934, in Duluth, Minnesota to Andrew Tofte Jr. and Gladys (Erickson) Tofte Stromgren. She is survived by her husband, Gayle Johnson; her children Brian (Brenda), Deon, and Christopher (Terri); her grandchildren Andrew (Sara), Stefan (Leta), Alex, Anna, Tatum and Charlie; and her great-grandchildren Thatcher and Josephine. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband R. James Jaye; her son-in-law, John Walker; and her stepdaughter, Kelli Johnson.
Donna attended Duluth Denfeld High School and went on to graduate from Macalester College with a degree in education. She was an elementary school teacher in the Watertown Unified School District for many years. Donna was also a faithful member of the First Congregational United Church of Christ throughout her adult life, serving on the church's Board of Education and also as a Trustee. Over the years, Donna was also active in the League of Women Voters, the American Association of University Women, Euterpe Club, the Webster School PTO, Meals on Wheels and Bread and Roses. She was a cofounder of the Gingerbread Nursery School. She also served on the local auxiliary and on the Medical Recruitment Committee of the Watertown Hospital.
Donna was raised in Tofte, Minnesota, along the shore of Lake Superior. She was proud of her Tofte roots, loved the area's beauty and always looked forward to the next time she could return with family and friends in tow. Her children have happy memories of watching her bound about the rocky shoreline with grace and agility. In her later years, Donna took great joy in watching her grandchildren run and leap across that same stretch of shoreline. It was the place she loved the most. She will make her final trip to Tofte when her ashes are interred in the Tofte Cemetery this summer.
Donna was a loving mother, wife and grandmother. She was wise, strong and kind; a friend who could be counted on and a North star for anyone who needed one. She will be greatly missed.
A memorial service for Donna will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Watertown with the Reverend Stephen Welch, officiating. A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Watertown, WI is serving the family. Please consider sending memories and condolences to the family at www.watertownwifuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Donna's honor may be directed to the Tofte Historical Society, P.O Box 2312, Tofte MN 55615 or to the First Congregational United Church of Christ, 120 Kuckkan Ln, Watertown WI 53094.
