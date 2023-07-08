Jay Alan Thiel

June 11, 1954 - June 28, 2023

WAUPUN - Jay Alan Thiel, 69, of Waupun, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family at Rocky Knoll Health Care Center on June 28, 2023.

Jay was born in Shawano on June 11, 1954 to Jack and Janet (Schwartz) Thiel.

He grew up in Markesan and graduated from Markesan High School in 1972.

Jay worked at Alto (Saputo) Cheese Factory for 46 years. He started in the Cheese Plant for 16 years and retired as a Material Handler in the Whey Department. Jay had an exceptional work ethic and was meticulous about his warehouse.

He loved hunting, fishing, spending time "up north" with family, and Jack Link's Beef Jerky (cousin, Mary Jo Link).

Surviving him are his two daughters: Heidi (Brian) Estes of Navarre, FL and Holly (Joshua) Goodine of Plymouth; three grandchildren: Warren and Lena Estes and Hunter Goodine; two sisters: Nancy Evans and Teri Vande Kolk of Markesan; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, James "Jimmy" Thiel.

In accordance with Jay's wishes, cremation has taken place.

Jay requested for a Celebration of Life with attendees wearing camouflage. The Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 113 County Park Rd., Waupun, WI 53963. The service will be held at 1:00 p.m., with a time of fellowship and sharing of memories to follow.

In honor of Jay's life and his love for the outdoors, the family suggests planting a tree in memory of him. Memorial Tree donations, along with online condolences can be made on his obituary page at www.suchonfh.com.