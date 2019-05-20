GOTHAM—Helen I. Jax, age 85, of Gotham, passed away at her residence on Sunday, May 19, 2019, while surrounded by her family. She was born on March 2, 1934, in Spring Green, the daughter of Anthony and Clara (Soeldner) Gruber. Helen owned and operated Helen’s Bar in Gotham for 25 years, was a Richland County Sheriff’s Deputy in Lone Rock for several years, and managed D.J.’s Kwik Stop in Gotham for 27 years. Helen enjoyed all of her working years visiting with people, taking short gambling excursions, her flower garden, watching birds and squirrels that would come into her yard, and was a devout Milwaukee Brewer fan. She loved her family and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-granddaughter.
Survivors include her three children, Debbi Ferguson of Gotham, Dannie (Colleen) Jax of Mukwonago and Dennie Jax and Teresa Schneider of Richland Center; seven grandchildren, Lucas (Jen) Ferguson, Travis Ferguson, Kailey (Chad) Sinnett, Tori Jax, Alyssa Statz, Paige Schneider and Thomas Schneider and his fiancée, Brooke Voss; a great-granddaughter, Maysie Sinnett; a sister-in-law, Donna Gruber of Spring Green; and many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and Clara Gruber; three sisters, Lucille Brey, Aggie Blau and Clara Louis four brothers, Joe, Fred, Ray and Tony Gruber; her former husband, Leonard Jax; and special friend, Bill Stocks.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. at ST. JOHN’S CATHOLIC CHURCH, Spring Green, with burial in the Button Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at ST. JOHN’S CATHOLIC CHURCH from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and again on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of choice. The Stafford Funeral Home, Richland Center, is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com.