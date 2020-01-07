Jawson, Michael F.

MADISON - Michael Francis Jawson, age 65, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. He was born on Oct. 8, 1954, the son of Richard F. and Mildred (LaFrancois) Jawson.

Born in Frankfurt, Germany, Mike was part of a well-traveled military family who made friends and homes in many cities around the world. In 1970, Mike moved with his family to Madison, Wis. where he attended Robert M. La Follette High School, graduating in 1974. He later graduated from M.A.T.C.’s Fire Science program in 1976 and went on to become a dedicated Firefighter and EMT, retiring in 2013 after over 30 years of service. Mike was an active member in the Local No. 311 Fire Fighters Union, had a passion for helping those in his community, and took great pride in his life as a public servant.

Mike was a big sports fan, particularly of basketball, golf and the Wisconsin Badgers. He enjoyed cooking, gardening, nature, and the outdoors. He was fascinated by history and politics, appreciated film and traveling. More than anything though, Mike loved his family, his friends, and his colleagues. They knew he would do anything for them, and for that above all else, he’ll always hold a special place in their hearts.