Jaspal, Sarabjit Singh

MIDDLETON - Sarabjit Singh Jaspal (“Jes” or “Gigi”), age 84, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Friday, May 8, 2020. He was born on March 1, 1936 in Kapurthala, Punjab to his parents Gulzar Singh Jaspal and Harjit Kaur Raikhy. He married Renu Sikand on April 9, 1967 in New Delhi, India. Sarabjit came to the United States in 1962 and studied Mechanical Engineering at UW Madison. He went on to start his own firm, Jaspal Engineering Services, which he ran for many decades, steadfastly serving his clients throughout Wisconsin before eventually selling his firm to Henneman Engineering.

He is survived by his brother Parmjit Singh Jaspal (Terry), and his children: Aneep Singh Jaspal, Naveena Jaspal, Sareena Chopra (Arjun) and his dear grandson Aariv.

He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Renu Jaspal and his siblings: Lakhbir Singh Jaspal, Gurbir Singh Jaspal and Nirmal Ahluwalia.

The cremation took place privately with the family on May 14, 2020 at Cress Funeral home.

Friends and family who knew him well will remember an honorable man with a quiet disposition who treated everyone with kindness and respect.