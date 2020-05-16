Jaspal, Sarabjit Singh

MIDDLETON - Sarabjit Singh Jaspal (“Jes” or “Gigi”), age 84, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Friday, May 8, 2020. He was born on March 1, 1936 in Kapurthala, Punjab to his parents Gulzar Singh Jaspal and Harjit Kaur Raikhy. He married Renu Sikand on April 9, 1967 in New Delhi, India. Sarabjit came to the United States in 1962 and studied Mechanical Engineering at UW Madison. He went on to start his own firm, Jaspal Engineering Services, which he ran for many decades, steadfastly serving his clients throughout Wisconsin before eventually selling his firm to Henneman Engineering.
He is survived by his brother Parmjit Singh Jaspal (Terry), and his children: Aneep Singh Jaspal, Naveena Jaspal, Sareena Chopra (Arjun) and his dear grandson Aariv.
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Renu Jaspal and his siblings: Lakhbir Singh Jaspal, Gurbir Singh Jaspal and Nirmal Ahluwalia.
The cremation took place privately with the family on May 14, 2020 at Cress Funeral home.
Friends and family who knew him well will remember an honorable man with a quiet disposition who treated everyone with kindness and respect.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the UW Initiative to End Alzheimer's Research Fund - 112580112 in honor of Sarabjit Singh Jaspal.
Those who wish to offer condolences or messages of remembrance can reach the family at: ajaspal@gmail.com.
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
Cress Center
6021 University Ave
Madison, WI 53705
608-238-8406
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.