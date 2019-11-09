RICHLAND CENTER - Laura Jarvis, 83, of Richland Center died Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Schmitt Woodland Hills. She was born on October 3, 1936, in Viroqua the daughter of Ralph and Lulu (Wadell) Parr. On May 28, 1954, Laura was united in marriage to Kurt Jarvis. Lori loved to sing and was asked to sing many different places. Lori enjoyed reading books and raising her children.
Lori is survived by two children: Chris (Anna) Jarvis; Julie Jarvis; Grandchildren: Trevor Jarvis, Hilary Jarvis, Nathan Jarvis; Great-Grandchild: Maya Mae Ricco Jarvis; Sister-in-law: Elaine Parr.
Lori was preceded in death by her parents, husband Kurt, brothers Virgil, Paul and Vernon Parr, sisters: Beulah Hilleshiem, Helen Tuttle, Betty Miller, brothers and sisters in law: June Parr, Lucille Parr, Ann Parr, Marlene Parr, Bill Hilleshiem, Orville Tuttle, Lloyd Miller.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Pratt Memorial Chapel with burial to follow in the Richland Center Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the Pratt Memorial Chapel on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and again on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service 11:00 a.m. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements. prattfuneralservice.com.