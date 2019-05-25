RICHLAND CENTER—Kurt D. Jarvis, 84, of Richland Center, died on Friday, May 24, 2019, at Pine Valley Community Village. He was born on Feb. 20, 1935, in Richland County to Art and Ariel (Unbehaun) Jarvis. Kurt graduated from Richland Center High School in 1953. On May 28, 1954, Kurt was united in marriage to Laura Parr.
He went into the U.S. Air Force, where he graduated his training with honors at Gunter Air Force Base, Montgomery, Ala. Kurt was then assigned to Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio, where he served working as a dental technician for the Air Force for four years. After serving, he returned to the Madison area, where he worked for Williams Dental Laboratory as a Certified Dental Technician for 38 years, and owner the last 10 years. In 2000, Kurt retired and moved back home to Richland Center, where he always enjoyed being in the outdoors, hunting and fishing. Retirement was short lived and he went to work for Wonder Wash and then the Center Lodge until 2018.
Kurt is survived by his wife, Lori Jarvis; brother, Trent Jarvis; son, Chris Jarvis; daughter, Julie Jarvis; grandchildren, Trevor Jarvis, Hilary Jarvis and Nathan Jarvis; and great-grandchild: Maya Mae Ricco Jarvis. Kurt was preceded in death by his mother and father; and his brother, Kent Jarvis.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the PRATT MEMORIAL CHAPEL, with Pastor Randy Sanders and Ron Fruit officiating. Military graveside rites will be held at the Richland Center Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the PRATT MEMORIAL CHAPEL on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. and again on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m.
The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service, Richland Center, is assisting the family with their arrangements. Online condolences may be made at prattfuneralservice.com.