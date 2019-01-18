ALTOONA—Phyllis M. “Peg” Janke passed into the next life on Jan. 16, 2019, at the age of 94. A fiery and beloved spirit, she will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Peg was born in Monroe in 1924. She married Louis Frederick Janke in 1946, and they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 1997, in Montana at a dude ranch. Peg was the proud mother of four wonderful children – whom she named among her greatest contributions to the world – and she remained very proud of them until her passing. She loved spending time with her family including her children, seven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren, and especially enjoyed her time at the Lake of the Woods cottage that she and her family built.
Peg enjoyed traveling, golfing, playing bridge with her friends, and an occasional ice cream sundae, especially when shared by a loved one. A constant mover and learner, Peg taught herself to play piano at age 71, and she enjoyed being active with the Shriners along with husband Lou.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Louis Janke; mother; father; brother, Maynard Losey and sister, Ruth Gessler. Peg is survived by her son, Louis Janke (wife Deborah); daughter, Marcia Roehrdanz (husband Rich); son, Bob Janke (wife Mari Jo); and daughter, Mary Jo; seven grandchildren, Patrick, Amber, Alexis, Nicholas, Aurora, Marena, and Maddie and three great-grandchildren, Everett, Eliza, and Greta.
Peg always had a sweet tooth and may she have all the sweets she desires in heaven with Lou.
There will be a private celebration of Peg’s life with the family. Contributions in Peg’s memory can be made at Shriners Hospital for Children, Sun Prairie Methodist Church, or a charity of your choice.
