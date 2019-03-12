NEW GLARUS - Stephen W. Janisch, age 76, of New Glarus passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019, at University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison. He was born on May 9, 1942, in Janesville, the son of Walter and Muril (Ross) Janisch. Steve graduated from Arizona State University in 1965, earning a degree in finance. On June 8, 1965, he was united in marriage to Robin Wood in Tempe, Ariz.
Steve was in business with his father and brother at W.C. Janisch & Sons and later Outside Plumbing until he retired at age 62. During his time in Janesville, Steve was very active with the Congregational Church, coaching youth hockey, the Indian Princesses, and Jaycees.
In the 1980's Steve and Robin became foster parents to many children over the years. He enjoyed downhill skiing and water skiing, bicycle trips, fishing, and family camping trips. Steve also cherished his time spent with his grandchildren.
Stephen is survived by his wife, Robin; children, Allison (Christophe), Steve (Lori), Brooke, Andy (Cherreka), Matthew (Homa), Jason, Henry (Kristin), Joe (Trena), Mike, Damian (Kassee), Kristina, and Jakoya; 11 grandchildren; and a sister, Jane (Darrell) Demrow. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Calvin; and a daughter-in-law, Ami.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019, at ZWINGLI UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST, 416 E. Lake Ave., Monticello, with the Rev. Lance Smith officiating.
A visitation will precede the funeral from 12 noon to 2 p.m. on Friday at the church.
