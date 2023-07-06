Janis Eileen Harman

Aug. 10, 1939 - July 1, 2023

WATERTOWN - Janis Eileen Harman passed away on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at Marquardt Memorial Manor in Watertown, WI. She was born on August 10, 1939 on the family farm on Maple Hill in the Town of North Freedom in Sauk County. Janis was the fourth child of six children born to Paul and Adelia (Stieve) Harman. Her family moved to a farm in the Town of Excelsior west of Baraboo in 1949. She attended rural grade school and graduated from Baraboo High School in 1957. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Stone Church, Rock Springs WI her whole life.

Janis lived on the family farm, keeping house for her father after her mother passed away and helping to raise her younger siblings, Patricia and Donald.

After high school, she began working for McArthur's Hammock Factory and then moved on to Herman's Restaurant working in the kitchen. Janis was hired by the F.W. Woolworth Company and worked there many years receiving freight and working behind the lunch counter. Her last job was with Isenberg's Hardware Store until health issues forced her to retire.

An important part of Janis's life was traveling the world. In 1967, Janis took her first trip to Europe visiting London, Paris, Copenhagen, Munich and Rome. That was the start of a lifelong love of travel. In succeeding years, she traveled to Europe about a dozen times visiting most of the European countries. She also visited Morocco, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand. She loved seeing spectacular scenery, famous monuments and absorbing foreign culture and history.

Janis was a very creative person. She learned the craft of hand stitched embroidery from her mother and spent many hours sewing intricate designs on tablecloths, pillowcases and dish towels. She designed handmade Christmas ornaments and cards for family members every year. In recent years, Janis enjoyed coloring detailed pictures with colored pencils as a hobby.

Janis's most enjoyable times were spent with her brothers and sisters and their families at holidays and birthday celebrations. She was someone you could turn to for advice and encouragement. She had a positive attitude and would often know exactly the right thing to say to guide you through rough times.

Janis was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Lois and her husband, Howard Hengstler, brother, Dean and his wife, Cathy (Friedel) and sister-in-law, Donna (Koehler) Harman. Janis is survived by brothers: Paul and Donald (wife, Dawn) Harman; and sister, Patricia (husband, Frank) Wolf. She is further survived by nieces, nephews and her special cousins.

The family wishes to thank the caregivers at Marquardt Memorial Manor and Common Heart Hospice Care for the kindness extended to Janis in her final days. A special thank you goes to Kristi Hayden and Michelle of My Choice Wisconsin for their devotion to the care and wellbeing of Janis for many years.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 7, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Stone Church in Rock Springs with Pastor Beth Voigt officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. as well as at the church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral. Burial will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery in North Freedom on Friday at 2:00 p.m.