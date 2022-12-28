Jan. 8, 1941—Dec. 24, 2022

JANESVILLE — Janice Sheafor, age 81, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center.

She was born on January 8, 1941, the daughter of R.L. and Dorothy (McCann) McCartney. Jan attended St Mary’s School and then Janesville High School. After graduation, she attended Mercy School of Nursing, receiving her diploma in 1962. Jan went on to work as a nurse in LaCrosse, Yuma, AZ, and Mercy Hospital. She went back to school, earning a bachelor of science degree from the College of St. Francis and became Director of Materials and Management. Jan served at Mercy Health System for 28 years and had the great fortune to see Mercy grow and contribute to hospital and clinic growth.

In 1964, Jan married her sweetheart, Terry, and for the past 58 years, thy have made their home in Yuma, AZ, Richland Center, WI, and then Janesville. Upon retirement, they traveled often around the country and abroad, adventuring together and visiting friends and family. Often, their travels took them to visit their daughter, Mattie and their grandsons, Alex and Lucas in Jackson, WY. This was her favorite role as their beloved Nana.

Jan is survived by her husband, Terry; daughter, Mattie Sheafor; two grandsons: Alex and Lucas; and dear sister, Karen. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Robert Allen, who was killed during the Vietnam War; and brother in-law, Donald Anderson.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, with Fr. Tom Marr officiating. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service, on Thursday, at the FUNERAL HOME. Memorials are preferred to St. Judes Children’s Hospital. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.