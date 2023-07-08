Janice Mae Bauman

April 19, 1946 - July 2, 2023

DALTON - Janice Mae Bauman, 77 of Dalton, went into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior on July 2, 2023, surrounded by her family. Janice was born on April 19, 1946 in Marquette, WI to Floyd AND Marie (Robarge) Cahoon. She attended grade school in Marquette and high school in Markesan. Jan married her high school sweetheart, Don, on Sept. 8, 1962, at Dalton Bible Church in Dalton. They moved to Minnesota where they started a family and lived for several years before making their home back in Dalton. Janice continued to worship at Dalton Bible Church for over 60 years. She loved her church family, and her faith was evident in everything she did. Don and Jan farmed together side by side for 35 years. Jan also opened her small country shop "Hidden Blessings" while farming. She enjoyed visiting with each and every customer. After retirement she started driving Amish, where she developed many deep and lasting friendships that she has to this day.

Besides her love of baking (Yes!! Those cookies!!), Jan loved decorating and creating a beautiful home for her family. Whether it was furnishing the inside with different treasures she had found or waiting for Spring to arrive so she could plant all her beautiful flowers. Their home is not only beautiful on the outside, but a place where everyone was loved on the inside. Nothing made her happier than seeing the grandkids and great grandkids! She dropped everything the minute they came through the door leaving each one feeling more loved than when they came. Thank you for being a loving wife, sister, mom, grandma, great grandma and forever friend. Thank you for living a life full of selflessness and grace. We love you forever and always. Until we meet again....

Janice is survived by her loving husband Don of 60 years; two daughters, Angela Bauman of Pardeeville and Patti (Brian) Barnes of Dalton; four grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren, Melissa (Michael) Tennier and Lucas. Brooke Herwig (Adam) and Austin, Josh, Maddie, Zeke, and Bruer. Mitch Sommers (Kiah) and Ryker and RaeAnn. Becca (Travis) Bryan and Trevor, Chandler, Kaylee and Gracelynn. Brothers, Richard, Dennis and Brian Cahoon. Sisters, Marilyn Krentz and LaVonne Cahoon. Sister-in-laws Peggy and Lisa Cahoon, Carroll Bender and Martha Bauman. She was preceded in death by her parents Floyd and Marie (Robarge) Cahoon, her in-laws Edwin and Edna Bauman. Other family and loved ones including her brother, Al; nephew, Josh; and cousin Gary Cahoon. Brother-in-laws Keith Bauman and Jr. Bender, grandson Juddy Herwig and Lee Grams who she loved like family.

Funeral service will be held Wednesday, July 12 at 11:00 AM at Dalton Bible Church in Dalton with Rev. George Noll officiating. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Dalton. Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 11 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Grasse Funeral Home in Pardeeville and again from 10 AM until the time of service at the church Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Gideons, where Jan has donated several Bibles in the names of loved ones she has lost. This is an organization that puts scriptures into the hands and hearts of searching souls. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.