Janice D. (Spani) Meudt

RIDGEWAY—Janice D. (Spani) Meudt, age 78, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, after a short battle with cancer.

Janice is survived by her daughters: Theresa Olson of Dodgeville and Lori (Steve) Murphy of Spring Green; her three grandchildren: Trevor (Alissa) Olson, Trey Olson and Lindsey Murphy; two great-grandchildren: Tayson and Grayson Olson; her two sisters: JoEllen Schulz of Faribault, MN, and JoAnn Theobald of Dodgeville; as well as her dear friend Ted Sawle; many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

A private family memorial service will be held.

Gorgen-McGinley & Ayers Funeral Home

www.gorgenfh.com

