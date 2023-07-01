Janette J. Turner

July 8, 1940 - June 23, 2023

PORTAGE - Janette J. Turner, age 82, of Portage, WI, passed away away peacefully June 23, 2023, surrounded by her loving family at UW Hospital. She was born July 8, 1940, in Wonewoc, WI, to Leonard and Ann Geier.

Janette, known affectionately as Jan, lived a life filled with love, joy, and cherished moments shared with her family and friends.

She graduated from Wonewoc High School and went on to work at RayoVac and ABS Lab as a Lab Technician.

On April 12, 1980, Janette was united in marriage to Paul Turner at a little brown church in Vale, IA, and they built a beautiful life together. Janette was a dedicated member of the Homemaker's Club and the Card Club, where she formed lasting friendships with fellow members.

Janette had a wide range of interests and hobbies that brought her immense happiness. She possessed a creative spirit and enjoyed crochet, which allowed her to craft beautiful creations.

She found solace in boating and fishing adventures with her beloved siblings, creating lasting memories on the water. Gardening was another passion of hers, as she found peace and fulfillment in nurturing vibrant plants and flowers.

Janette had a knack for entertaining and was known for her warm hospitality. She cherished holidays spent together with family and friends, creating an atmosphere of love, laughter, and togetherness.

Being a Wisconsin native, Janette was an avid fan of all Wisconsin sports. Whether it was cheering on the Green Bay Packers, the Milwaukee Brewers, or the Wisconsin Badgers, she embraced the excitement and camaraderie that sports brought to her life. Janette also had a deep appreciation for country music, finding comfort and joy in the melodies and the lyrics.

Janette is survived by sisters: Dorothy Krueger, Rose Ruetten, Janice (Chub) Byington, and Sherry Gardehl; sons: Timothy (Karen) Snyder and Jason (Lori) Snyder; stepchildren: Mariann (Duane) Held, Joseph (Stacey) Turner, Jeffrey (Adria) Turner, and Jamey (Tonia) Turner; daughters-in-law: Carla and Vicky Snyder; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Betty Fields; brother, Jack Geier; sister, Charlotte Reece; brother, Gregory (Butch); and sons: Jeffrey Snyder and Thomas Snyder.

Funeral services will be held Friday, July 7, 2023 at 12:00 Noon at Grasse Funeral Home in Pardeeville. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service.

In memory of Janette, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude's, an organization close to her heart.

Jan, you will be forever in the hearts. May you rest in eternal peace, knowing that your love and spirit will continue to guide and inspire us.

Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.