ROCK SPRINGS — Janette A. Ninnemann, 86, of Rock Springs, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Our House on Mack Drive, Reedsburg.
Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 11 a.m., at St. John Lutheran Church in Rock Springs. Reverend David Karow, Pastor, will officiate. Visitation will also be on Tuesday, at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow services at St. John Cemetery in Rock Springs.
The families wish is that you consider taking the time to give blood as a memorial in her name.
Farber Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.