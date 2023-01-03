 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Janette A. Ninnemann

ROCK SPRINGS — Janette A. Ninnemann, 86, of Rock Springs, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Our House on Mack Drive, Reedsburg.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 11 a.m., at St. John Lutheran Church in Rock Springs. Reverend David Karow, Pastor, will officiate. Visitation will also be on Tuesday, at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow services at St. John Cemetery in Rock Springs.

The families wish is that you consider taking the time to give blood as a memorial in her name.

Farber Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics