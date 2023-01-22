May 22, 1930 – Jan. 15, 2023

WAUNAKEE — Janet Mae Kottke, age 92, passed away on January 15, 2023, surrounded by her loving family at Homestead Living in Waunakee.

Janet was born on May 22, 1930, in Plymouth, Wis., daughter of the late Willard Blair and Anita (Radloff) Trowbridge. Janet is survived by her cherished partner Gordon Braun, her dear children: Lisa (Mark) Stich of Casper, Wyoming, Andrew (Nancy) Kottke of Fitchburg, and Jennifer (Chris) Armstrong of Verona; and her beloved grandchildren:, John (Marie) Wood, David Stich, Joanna (Alexandre) Jamar, Katharine (Joel) Simonson, Aaron (Karley) Arts-Kottke, Grace (Charles) Wood, Christopher (Liz) Kottke, Molly Armstrong, and Bailey Armstrong; and two adored great-grandchildren: Thayer Wood and Logan Simonson. She was preceded in death by two husbands, a treasured infant son, and numerous relatives and friends. Janet was much loved by all and will be dearly missed.

Janet attended schools in Plymouth and Fond du Lac and graduated from UW Oshkosh in 1952, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Primary Education. She taught in both Oshkosh and in Fond du Lac. She married David M. Kottke on September 3, 1955, and moved to Madison, Wis., where she lived for most of her adult life. Together they had three children and one baby who died at birth. She had a large circle of friends, and enjoyed gardening, bridge, golf, and socializing, her joy and caring apparent to all around her. Janet loved dining out and was always well-dressed. Her children remember her exiting her bedroom like a runway model in crisp, beautiful dresses. She always smelled amazing and was impeccably groomed to the smallest detail, with matching handbags and shoes. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and wife and her greatest love was her family. She had a gift of making holidays special — beautifully wrapped presents piled high, dyeing Easter eggs, many Christmas traditions, and making schaum tortes with red berries for Valentine’s Day. She loved the sun and spent hours deepening her tan at the pool, she spent an equal amount of time meandering the plant stores, and at Talbots. She was a good cook and family mealtimes were important to her. She was an avid reader all of her life, and her children would come out of the library with armfuls of books during their weekly trip to the Sequoya library and then next door for ice cream. She loved sharing books with her grandchildren too, and she gave them many gifts of her favorites.

Her love of reading was also shared with hundreds of her “Kinders” as she called them, through the years. She taught in the Madison Public School system from 1955-1996. Her last teaching position was teaching Kindergarten at Leopold Elementary, and during her 11 years there, her own children attended Leopold, and loved having their mom in their building. She loved being a teacher all of her life and her “Kinders” adored her, too.

Her beloved David passed away on December 7, 1983, and she subsequently married Charles Lem on August 25, 1996. Following retirement, they spent many years as snowbirds with a second residence in Tucson, Ariz. After Charles passed away in 2007, Janet reconnected with her old flame from college, Gordy Braun. They shared many happy years together at Cedar Landing in Elkhart Lake from 2012, surrounded by good friends and enjoying their families. They loved to travel to Louisiana in the winters; enjoying the live oaks, many birds, the ocean and wildlife — their own “Where The Crawdads Sing.”

We feel honored and privileged to have been your partner and your children. You are loved beyond measure and will be dearly missed. We will carry you in our hearts forever.

The family asks that you share your stories with them at www.suchonfh.com. They would love to hear your remembrances and memories.

The family would like to express thanks to the wonderful caregivers at Homestead Living, for their tireless and loving care. And to the patient and dedicated care of Agrace Hospice. Donations can be made in Janet’s name to both Homestead Living of Waunakee (1040 Quinn Drive Waunakee, WI 53597) and to Agrace of Madison. Donations would also be appreciated to her favorite charity St Jude Children’s Hospital or to the Madison Youth Symphony Orchestra. Gordy’s grandson, Tomas, is an exceptional violinist with the company, and mom loved both the symphony and to hear him play.

Mom will be cremated and the family will hold a private graveside ceremony, per her wishes.