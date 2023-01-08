May 11, 1932—Dec. 31, 2022

MADISON—Janet L. Schneider, age 90, passed away on Dec. 31, 2022 at St. Mary’s Care Center. Janet was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, David G. Schneider in 1995. She was born on May, 11, 1932 in Madison, the daughter of John and Lois (Hankerson) Sheehan. She graduated from Edgewood High School. She worked a few years at UW. Her childhood was filled with family activities and summer trips to the Wisconsin River near Arena.

Janet married David G. Schneider on February 17, 1953. Janet was a homemaker. She and Dave loved going to Fish Lake every summer. They spent their later years traveling in their RV and camping with their five grandchildren: Matt (Diana), Sara, Brian, Andrea and Jack.

Janet is survived by her children: Craig (Cheryl), Jeanne, Tom, and Diane; her five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; her brother-in-law, Jim Schappe; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, David, her sister, Grace Schappe, brother, Jack Sheehan, and sister, Lois Ann Sheehan.

A visitation will be held at Cress Funeral Home on Speedway Road on Thursday, January 12, 2023 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. A Christian service will start at 11:30 a.m. with a luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to, Deaf Unity c/o Deaf Hope, 256 24th Street, Richmond, CA 94804.

