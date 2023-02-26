April 13, 1938 – Feb. 20, 2023

WAUNAKEE/MADISON — Janet Gale Boullion, of Waunakee/Madison, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 20, 2023, at the Morrow Home assisted living center in Sparta, Wis., at the age of 84.

Janet was born in Eau Claire, Wis., on April 13, 1938, to Emil and Nora (Hysen) Johnson. She graduated from Eau Claire Senior High School in 1956, where she was a member of the Year Book staff and played on the softball team. In 1957, Janet went to the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire where she met her future husband, Jim Boullion.

Janet and Jim were married on February 1, 1958, in Stillwater, Minn. They had four children: Jim, Debbie, Bridgette and Barbara. In 1962, the family moved to Madison where Jim opened a government affairs business.

In the late 1980s Janet and Jim moved to Sarasota, Fla., where they worked part-time and enjoyed life on the Gulf Coast with their many friends in the area. When Jim passed away in 1994, Janet moved back to Madison to be closer to family and friends. She took a job at the Pleasant Company, where she was a “Doll Doctor,” fixing the first generations of American Girl Dolls.

Janet enjoyed trips to Ireland, England and Norway, plus many trips back to Florida to visit Barbara and Carl, and her many friends who still lived there. She also enjoyed going to Broadway plays like “Wicked” and “The Lion King.” One of her favorite activities was playing Bridge with her friends in Madison.

Janet is survived by her children: James A. (Janie) Boullion of Waunakee, Wis.; Debbie Boullion of Fairchild, Wis.; and Bridgette (Joe) Krantz of Sparta, Wis. Grandchildren: Phillip J. (Patience) Pulvermacher, of Columbus, Wis.; James (Kat) Boullion of Verona, Wis.; Danielle (TJ) Carlson of Escanaba, Mich.; Jason (Elise) McFarlane of Waunakee, Wis.; and Megan (Jeff) Smith of Morrisonville, Wis. Great-grandchildren: Sage, Jordan and Sophie Pulvermacher; Lilly and Bella Boullion; Liana Carlson; Abby, Anna and Jessica McFarlane; and Palmer Smith. Brother Roger (Shirley) Johnson of Sussex, WI; sister Leone (Helstrom) Johnson of Eau Claire, Wis.; and son-in-law, Carl Verdonck, Lakeland, Fla.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James D. Boullion; sister, Marlys (Herb) Root; as well as her daughter, Barbara (Carl) Verdonck; grandson, Jordan Boullion; and daughter-in-law, Diana (Fenley) Boullion.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 27, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. at the Winn-Cress Funeral Home, 5785 Hwy. Q, Waunakee. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will take place in Vienna Cemetery, just north of Waunakee.

Winn-Cress Funeral Home

5785 Hwy. Q

Waunakee, Wis.