SUN PRAIRIE—Janet Gail Spratlin, 77, died peacefully on January 27, 2023, at New Perspective Senior Residence in Sun Prairie where she had resided, cared for by staff and visiting friends as she lived for more than a decade with Alzheimer’s.

Janet was born September 30, 1945, in Denver, CO, to Dr. Edward Spratlin and Hope Spratlin, the oldest of their three children. She immediately became the apple of her father’s eye and remained so until his death at 69, also from Alzheimer’s. Her family moved from Denver to Glasgow, MT, when she was a toddler where her father was a veterinarian, and Janet often accompanied him as he visited his large animal clients. In 1958, the family moved to Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, where her father established a small animal hospital. Enrolling in grade 8 in her new school in Edmonton, Janet finished at the top of her class that year and every year thereafter. She had the highest grades in the Alberta Province-wide exams given in the 9th and 12th grades. She became an accomplished musician during her high school years, playing clarinet with the Edmonton Junior Symphony Orchestra and attaining the ARCT in piano, which is the highest accreditation from the Royal Conservatory of Music. She received a Bachelors in Economics from McGill University, Montreal and a PhD in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania. Her dissertation focused on mortgage markets, a focus she carried into her work and publications at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, Merrill Lynch and (as a Vice President of) Solomon Brothers. She later worked in Kansas City, Boston and Minneapolis before moving to Madison.

In Madison, she will be remembered as an instrumental member of the Madison West Coast Swing Club during the club’s early formative years. She was a tireless promotor of the club and of west coast swing dancing in general, always encouraging newcomers and helping the club develop a welcoming atmosphere. She served on the board from 1998-2002, including as treasurer, president and vice president. A whiz with financials, she facilitated the club remaining profitable as it brought in national-level dance instructors for weekend workshops. Janet always had a warm and ready smile, which brought joy to her dance partners. Even when she began experiencing memory loss, she retained her ability to dance and, later, swing to the music.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother, James Spratlin. She is survived by her brother, Tom Spratlin of Sherwood Park, Alberta, his wife Pat, their two children: Matthew and Christy; and five grand-nieces and nephews, all of whom are extremely grateful to Janet’s friends who looked after her so well for so many years. Janet will be buried at the Natural Path Sanctuary, Farley Center for Peace, Justice & Sustainability, Verona, WI on February 1, 2023.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in her name to the Farley Center or the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.

