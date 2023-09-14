Janet Elaine Platt

Feb. 18, 1956 - Sept. 7, 2023

BARABOO - Janet Elaine Platt passed away September 7, 2023 She fought a 6+ year battle with cancer. She went peacefully with her loving family at her side. Janet, daughter of Hubert and Mildred (Mueller) Bindley was born July 23, 1935 in Portage, WI. On Feb. 18, 1956 she was united in marriage to Robert Arthur "Bob" Platt, Jr. in Baraboo.

Survivors include her loving husband of over 67 years, Bob; children: Jeffery (Lori) Platt, Pamela (partner David Ploeckelman) Zeman, Vickie (partner Nick Holland) Platt, Linda Platt and Paula (partner Dane Esser) Stoudt; brothers: Dennis (Colleen) Bindley, Robert Bindley and Dayl Bindley; sisters: Diane (Steven) Keylock and Elizabeth Kit (Michael) Johnson; grandchildren: Maggie (Ethan) Zeman Bosgraaf, Andreya (Grant) Armstrong, Derek (fiancee Heather Weir) Padley, Henry (Samantha) Zeman, Eric (Melissa) Platt, Nathan (Jill) Padley and Mason (girlfriend Makenna Guden) Stoudt; as well as six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, five brothers and two sisters.

In her free time, she enjoyed playing euchre, traveling, mostly Las Vegas (she loved to gamble), shopping for and buying stylish hats, shoes, jackets and knick knacks and tending to her plants and flowers

While we were kids growing up, she would play loud music on Saturday mornings while she was cleaning. It didn't matter what time. She rocked it out to Tina and Donna! She really loved music and encouraged all of us to learn how to play musical instruments or appreciate the true art of music.

Mom also loved to get updates from all of us and would make sure to share what was happening with everyone, so even if we didn't see each other, we knew what was going on in each other's lives and families. Mom was the glue that kept us all together and family really was everything to her.

Mom could be difficult and disagreeable at times, but she truly was kind and endearing. She loved the simple things in life and found happiness surrounded by her family and her many beloved pets throughout the years.

She fought a good fight against cancer and kept focused on many goals to help her remain future focused. She was able to hit all of those goals and was still developing more goals to strive for! This was also in part to the wonderful care she received from Dr. Heun; whom she held a special place for in her heart. Mom was a strong woman and instilled many commendable traits in all of us. We will be forever grateful and blessed with the love, guidance and support she gave to all of us.

Janet Platt was a devoted wife to Bob for 67 years. She took pride in that fact and respected what it stood for. She raised five strong children that were taught the meaning of integrity, respect, and loyalty. It always mattered that she was proud of us, and we thrived knowing so. Deep down she was a big softy and cared deeply for her immediate family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She never missed a birthday, anniversary, or special event, all the way up to the day she passed.

We will forever remember her, and she will remain in our hearts. We all loved her deeply.

Memorials may be made to: Tunnel to Towers Foundation, The March of Dimes, The Humane Society, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

There will be a private family gathering in remembrance. The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.