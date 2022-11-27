Janelle Fay Manning

Sept. 15, 1949—Nov. 14, 2022

LODI—Janelle F. Manning, age 73, passed away on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.

She was born on Sept. 15, 1949, in Lodi, Wisc., the daughter of Eldon and Jeannette (Haakenstad) Markgraf.

Survivors include her husband, Greg; her children, Amber (Russell Doss) Manning-Doss and Bernard “BJ” (Jessica Nesbihal) Manning; her grandchildren, Kaden Doss, Cassidy, and Maximilian Manning; her brother, Rueben (Donna) Markgraf; her nephew, Jeff (Melissa) Markgraf; her sisters-in-law, Rita (Phil) Bortz, Marsha (Dave) Miese, Colleen Suter, Connie (Delbert) Hillison, and Judy (Cliff) Behrendt; and other relatives and many friends.

A Memorial Service will be held at FIRST PRESBYERIAN CHURCH, 258 Lodi St., Lodi, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON LODI FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, and also at church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.

A full obituary may be viewed, and online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

