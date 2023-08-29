Jane Marilyn Robbins

Oct. 4, 1933 - Aug. 26, 2023

COLUMBUS - Jane Marilyn Robbins, age 89, passed away on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Home Again in Columbus. Jane was born on Oct. 4, 1933 in Columbus, WI to Joseph and Dorothy (Blievernicht) Beattie. She grew up on her parents and grandparents' farms in Fountain Prairie as well as spent considerable time with her grandparents in Columbus along with her cousin, Shirley and sister, Ruthie helping in the gardens. It was there that she learned to love flowers and grow vegetables.

She was confirmed at the Fall River United Methodist Church and was married to Robert "Bob" Robbins. Jane graduated Valedictorian of her class from Fall River High School in 1951 and began her working career in the office of the Fall River Canning Company shortly after graduation.

Over the years Jane was employed at Fall River Foundry, The Wisconsin Cheeseman, Fall River Public Schools, the Richards Insurance Agency, Super 8 in Columbus and was Bookkeeper for Stoneybrook Land and Cattle. In 1993 along with her lifelong friend, Mary Ann Banetzke, they opened Mary Jane's Women's Wear Store in downtown Columbus.

Jane was an active member of the Columbus Community Hospital Auxiliary, the Fall River Woman's Club, the Fountain Prairie Woman's Club, the Order of the Eastern Star Fall River Chapter 162, and a lifelong and faithful member of the Fall River United Methodist Church where she served on many committees.

Jane was an accomplished cook, baker and homemaker. She and Bob often hosted dinners, holidays, picnics and parties for family and friends. Her family will always remember the delicious holiday dinners and Christmas Stollen she would prepare.

Her many hobbies and interests included gardening, crochet, ceramics, quilting, reading, cake decorating and collecting anything with violets on it. She enjoyed attending her grandchildren's events and activities and loved to spend time with her great-grandchildren.

Jane enjoyed many decades of making family memories at Jordan Lake with longtime friends the Brown and Nemitz families. Jane and her close lifelong friend Joyce would spend hours fishing and cooking and always had a story to tell.

In later years she would enjoy spending time at the lake house on McGinnis Lake. She always looked forward to spending time with her sisters, often referred to as "The Beattie Girls".

Jane loved to travel and saw much of the U.S. and Norway. She enjoyed playing cards with the neighbors and friends and during the winter months looked forward to spending time in Florida until she and Bob were no longer able to travel.

Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Bob in 2022, her parents, Joe and Dorothy, her in-laws, Bernard and Vi, her brothers; Joey in 1976 and Leal in 1999 and three brothers-in-law: Bill Juech, Fritz Price and Gene Hilbert. Surviving are four children: Marty (Martha) of Eagle River WI, Guy (Debra) of Fall River, Scott (Eileen) of Fall River, Sandy (Chris) Agnew of Fall River, AFS Trygve (Torunn) Lea and family of Stavanger, Norway; eleven grandchildren: Trevor Robbins, Brooke Mayr, Liz Agnew, Becky Lasche, Derek Agnew, Russ Robbins, Shane Agnew, Tracy Crombie, Ashley Hemling, Deon Robbins and Austin Agnew; 17 great-grandchildren; two sisters: Ruth Juech of Fall River and Sally Price of Columbus; two sisters-in-law: Karen Beattie of Vandalia, OH and Bevalee Hilbert of Columbus; a special cousin, Nancy Rowoldt of Janesville; along with nieces, nephews and other cousins, god children and friends.

A funeral service for Jane will be held at 11:00 AM, with visitation starting at 9:00 AM on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at the Fall River United Methodist Church, Fall River. Rev Sandra Schieble will officiate. Interment will be at Fountain Prairie Cemetery.

Jane's family would like to thank the staff at Home Again and Generations Hospice for their compassion and care.

Memorials can be directed to the Fall River United Methodist Church.

We encourage you to share your online condolences with Jane's family at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.